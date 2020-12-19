LockTrip One Day Volume Reaches $12,570.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, LockTrip has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.08 million and $12,570.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00035643 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001580 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

