MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $227,691.91 and $31,356.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,804.44 or 1.00164417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022428 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00458947 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00665169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00138156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.