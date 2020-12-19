Blockport (BPT) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00380913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.90 or 0.02423285 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

