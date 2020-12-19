Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $69.71

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.88.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,675 shares of company stock worth $19,331,079. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.24. 1,423,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,242. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $67.77.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
