Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $69.71

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFSI. BidaskClub raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,675 shares of company stock worth $19,331,079. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 77.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 403,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 269,019 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.24. 1,423,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,242. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

