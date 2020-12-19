GET Protocol (GET) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $106,575.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00383129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.92 or 0.02416027 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

