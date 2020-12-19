Parkgene Trading 70.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $530,569.55 and approximately $63.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded up 70.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00383129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.92 or 0.02416027 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

