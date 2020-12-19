carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $34,494.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00383129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.92 or 0.02416027 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

