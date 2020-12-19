Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter.

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti increased their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at $18,744,026.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $146,984.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GATX by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.72. 653,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,112. GATX has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.