CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $21.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,279,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

