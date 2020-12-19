Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Achieves $17.86 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $316,241.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00383383 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.81 or 0.02409209 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 17,814,670 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

