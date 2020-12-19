Telcoin Price Tops $0.0002 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $56,980.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00383383 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.81 or 0.02409209 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

