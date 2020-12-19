EchoLink (EKO) Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $121,059.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00383383 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $574.81 or 0.02409209 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EKOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.