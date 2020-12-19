$228.62 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report $228.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. Criteo reported sales of $266.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $800.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $798.12 million to $804.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $790.14 million, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $849.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.61 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of CRTO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 183,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,214. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

