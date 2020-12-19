renBTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $331.05 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $331.05 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $23,829.75 or 1.00048717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00141940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.00741795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00177594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00370280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00119203 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,892 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

