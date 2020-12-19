KickCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00057265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00383854 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.60 or 0.02395667 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.