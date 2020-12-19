Ragnarok Hits One Day Volume of $125.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $7,735.49 and approximately $125.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00141940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.00741795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00177594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00370280 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00119203 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

