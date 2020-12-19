Sentinel (SENT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.36 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $49,472.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

