Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.30. Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 135,183 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$63.63 million and a P/E ratio of -340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orosur Mining Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

