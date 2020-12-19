Zacks: Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.06. 10,926,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,213,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

