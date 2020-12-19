BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.91. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

