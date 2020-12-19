Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Market Cap Hits $88,807.08

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $88,807.08 and approximately $790.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016953 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,852,526 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

