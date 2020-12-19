Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Corp. is a veterinary health company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica Corp., formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Get Zomedica alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE:ZOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,777,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,887,434. Zomedica has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zomedica will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zomedica during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zomedica (ZOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.