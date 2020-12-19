SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,149. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 187.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.