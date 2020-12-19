Parachute (PAR) Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $105,936.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003122 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000143 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,831,017 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

