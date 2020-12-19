WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

WLDBF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 415,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

