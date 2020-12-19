Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.58. Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 20,281,775 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The company has a market cap of £61.53 million and a PE ratio of -7.15.

In other Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) news, insider Timothy J. Mitchell sold 3,076,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £30,769.23 ($40,200.20).

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

