LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) (LON:LPA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.95

LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) (LON:LPA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and traded as low as $80.60. LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.30. The company has a market capitalization of £10.44 million and a PE ratio of 28.45.

About LPA Group Plc (LPA.L) (LON:LPA)

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers aircraft ground power supply connectors, circuit breakers, connecters, contractors, door switches, fans, fluorescent and LED lighting, niphan fire resistant and industrial connectors, rail auxiliary power systems, rail electric cabinets, rail inter-electrical connectors, rail repair and refurbishment, railway control and monitoring services, relays, sockets for hermetically sealed relays, and USB charging, as well as electronics and design manufacturing, pipe and cable supports, and LPA transport+ support solutions.

