Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $365.09

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.09 and traded as high as $395.68. Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) shares last traded at $388.58, with a volume of 380,729 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £186.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 366.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 343.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

