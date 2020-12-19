Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.44. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 364,368 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUCRF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.