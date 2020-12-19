Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.08. ExlService reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.45. 412,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,247. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $715,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,482,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $400,100.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,233.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,888,184 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth $326,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

