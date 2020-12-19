The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.43. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $205,877,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $62,649,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 16,225,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,766,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

