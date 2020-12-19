Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.28

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.46. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 33,532 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.