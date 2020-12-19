Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.60

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and traded as high as $20.00. Contango Ore shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 330 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

About Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska.

