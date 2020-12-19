ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.75

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.35. ANA shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 3,605 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get ANA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.