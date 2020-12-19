Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.84

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and traded as high as $25.90. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 25,085 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

