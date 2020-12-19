PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $32.11 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 152.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $32.11 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056712 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004968 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003350 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,225,572 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

