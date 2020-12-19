Head-To-Head Survey: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) versus Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -8.69% -37.20% -22.32% Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $58.08 million 0.51 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.55 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -14.13

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Summary

Alithya Group beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company is also involved in the technical services; and research and development, and other technical support services for the block chain business. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

