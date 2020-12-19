Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Reaches $679,919.05

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $679,919.05 and approximately $275.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003738 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016850 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

