Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

