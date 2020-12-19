PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.88 million and $423.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,899.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.36 or 0.02775652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00492138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.01330018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.07 or 0.00661400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00314538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00076751 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,280,448 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

