Monkey Project (MONK) Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $111,476.16 and approximately $70.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 489% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,664,616 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

