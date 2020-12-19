Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.66. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 179,352 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 405,866 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

