Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.66. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 179,352 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 405,866 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.