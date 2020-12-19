RED Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,956.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a market capitalization of $328,699.52 and $31,956.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00493609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000273 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.