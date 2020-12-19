Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $2,767.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,586,497 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

