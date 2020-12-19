Scrypta Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $145,584.00 and approximately $958.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00110689 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003810 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,198,480 coins and its circulating supply is 15,198,480 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

