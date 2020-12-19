Bloom (BLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $985.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bloom has traded up 48% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00386764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $571.72 or 0.02390085 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom (BLT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.