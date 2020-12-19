$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $53.06. 10,926,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in eBay by 9.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 1,412.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,266 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.