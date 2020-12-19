Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $104.00 at BTIG Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Lennar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.26.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,452,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,785. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,626,118. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

