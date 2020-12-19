Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,258,218 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions focused on energy efficiency and renewable. It operates through three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.