The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $130.11

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.11 and traded as high as $157.20. The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at $151.20, with a volume of 579,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £688.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

